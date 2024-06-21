Naomi Campbell is trying to "heighten the glamour" of the early 2000s.

Naomi Campbell was inspired by the fashion of the early 2000s for her outfit at her exhibition launch

The 54-year-old supermodel teamed up with luxury fashion brand BOSS for the launch of her exhibition 'Naomi: In Fashion' at the V+A Museum in London on Wednesday (19.06.24) and admitted that the long white silhouette number she wore to the event was inspired by the style that was around more than 20 years ago.

She told Elle: "Tonight's look is a true celebration of BOSS's renowned tailoring heritage, reimagined in an exquisite evening wear silhouette. The inspiration came straight from the BOSS archives. Those tailored and plunging necklines and open backs from their very first womenswear collection back in 2001 really caught my eye. That's where we started and then we just heightened the glamour from there.

"The exhibition is a retrospective which required me to dig deep into my own personal archives, so naturally, I was inspired in a similar way for this custom BOSS look for tonight. Plus, BOSS has a timeless style, a dedication to excellence and it celebrates strong, independent women — it aligns beautifully with my own vision and style."

The catwalk star also noted that working with BOSS for the launch of her exhibition felt "very natural" after more than two years of working as an ambassador for them.

She added: "Wearing BOSS for tonight’s exhibition opening was the obvious choice for me. It represents modern luxury and bold self-expression. I've been part of the BOSS family for quite a while now, and I always enjoy working closely with the incredibly talented Marco Falcioni and the entire design team. When I shared the news about the exhibition with them, they were just as excited as I was and they have supported me every step of the way. With a milestone event like this, it just felt very natural and right to wear BOSS on the red carpet."