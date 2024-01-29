Primark have unveiled a new Disney Stitch collection.

A new Disney Stitch collection is coming to Primark

The animated character first arrived at the UK high street store in 2016, and returns for a brand new collection of cosy loungewear, cuddly plush toys, footwear and accessories.

The launch marks Primark’s biggest ever collection with the iconic character.

In a statement, Sarah Jackson - the Director of Licensing at Primark - said: “Since launching our first collection with Disney’s Stitch in 2016, we’ve seen our customer’s interest grow year on year and we are now a true retail destination for Stitch fans across the globe.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our biggest ever range in store, with affordable choices for everyone.”

As well as the new range, Primark customers in Birmingham, Manchester Trafford, Edinburgh, Merryhill and Braehead will also be able to visit ‘Disney’s Stitch Surf Shack’, a café experience that transforms the retailer into a Hawaiian paradise.

Visitors at these branches will be able to choose from a selection of snacks, drinks and limited-edition menu items at the café, with the experience being available from now until the middle of March.

Sarah emphasised that the brand was looking to give customers the best “unrivalled in-store experiences”, and was excited to see visitors “unwind and enjoy” at the new Disney-themed café.

She said: “At Primark, we’re always looking at ways to bring unrivalled in-store experiences to our customers and are delighted to launch ‘Disney’s Stitch Surf Shack’ in five of our Primarket cafés across the UK – the ultimate place to unwind and enjoy a delicious limited-edition menu.”

The 'Lilo and Stitch' film was released in 2002 and focused on the friendship between Lilo Pelekai - an orphaned Hawaiian girl named, who is being raised by her older sister Nani after their parents' deaths - and the extra-terrestrial creature Experiment 626, who is adopted by Lilo as her "dog" whom she names Stitch.

The movie was a major box office hit for Disney and it has spawned three direct-to-video sequels and three television series. A live-action adaptation is currently in development.

Disney’s Stitch collection is available in Primark stores across all 16 markets now.

Visit Primark.com to browse the range and check stock in your local store.