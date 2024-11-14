Nicky Hilton thinks "consistency is key" when it comes to hair removal.

The 41-year-old socialite has discovered the Ulike Air10 and explained that while some devices in the past have been "so complicated", her secret to achieving smooth skin with the easy-to-use Intense Pulsed Light tool is regular usage.

She told E! News: "It’s so easy to use! Some of these at-home devices can be so complicated. Consistency is key. If you want to see results - regular use is essential."

Meanwhile, when it comes to her complexion, Nicky is a big fan of the U Beauty brand and uses it to "resurface" her skin after a long day of wearing heavy makeup.

She said: "I love U Beauty’s mantle cleanser. It’s milky, removes all my makeup and doesn’t leave the skin feeling stripped like a lot of cleansers do. I love some self-care or beauty products for moms. The U Beauty Duo is 2 products that replace 8-10. It resurfaces skin, brightens, hydrates, and smooths skin."

The fashion designer is the younger sister of fellow socialite Paris Hilton, 43, and is even a fan of how her sibling - who became known for her trendsetting Y2K style during her early days of fame - has managed to make a purse of sorts out of an everyday water bottle.

She said: "I love Paris' blinged out water bottle. It's so sparkly and cute. It also has a strap and you can wear it like a purse."

Nicky - who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, eight, Teddy, six, as well as two-year-old Chasen with him - is heading to California for the festive period and is looking forward to a "big dinner" with the 'Paris In Love' on hosting duties.

We always head to LA to see my family for a California Christmas. We start the festivities at Disneyland for my daughter Teddy’s birthday with my siblings and all of their kids. It’s so fun to have all of the cousins together. On Christmas Day we open presents early and have a big family dinner. "This year Paris will be hosting at hers."