Paris Hilton is launching a new beauty and wellness brand which aims help everyone "live their most confident, iconic lives".

The 43-year-old hotel heiress previously found success with her perfume brand which launched in 2004 and has released 29 fragrances over the years and also dabbled with skincare with the launch of ProD.N.A. but she's now moving into beauty in a big way with a new company which will be created through her 11:11 Media empire.

In a post on Instagram, Paris wrote: "Who says you can’t run a media empire, sliv as a mom, drop beats on stage, make hits in the studio and launch a beauty company—all while staying true to yourself? Being taken seriously doesn’t mean giving up what makes you shine

"AND today, I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new beauty company, 11:11 Beauty! I can’t wait to share more about our first products launching next Spring. Dream big, loves - because women can do it all."

A post on the 11:11 Instagram page added: "This new beauty and wellness company will bring Paris’s iconic vision to life with high-tech, high-performance products designed to help everyone live their most confident, iconic lives.

"Led by beauty industry expert Alexandra Marsh as CEO and Co-Founder, 11:11 Beauty is set to redefine beauty standards with innovation, passion, and creativity at its core. Get ready for the first collection, dropping Spring 2025 - Paris is obsessed and so are we!"

Alexandra Marsh of the Guthy-Renker marketing agency is working with Paris on the brand and believes the socialite brings a lot of skincare expertise to the table. She told WWD: "I believe she's an expert in it. She's been taking care of her skin the right way since a very young age.

"And I would say, she has as a badge of honour in that she's also 100 per cent natural. She hasn't had anything done, no Botox, no injectables. And that was something important to her that I really wanted to lean into."