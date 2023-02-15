Paul Mescal says the outfits are his biggest childhood Academy Award memory.

The ‘Aftersun’ star - who is up for the Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming Oscars next month - would look at the red carpet fashion in his mother Dearbhla's glossy magazines as a kid but developed a “love” for the ceremony when began acting training in earnest.

The 27-year-old actor told Vanity Fair magazine: “I don’t because it would always be on super late. My mom used to read Hello Magazine, these magazines, and I would always see the photographs of what people wore. But I really took a love for it when I started going to drama school. I remember staying up and watching it. There’s just something so alluring, so seismic about that night. I can’t describe what will be going through my head driving to it. It’s not that it doesn’t make sense, because I’ve had enough time to process the fact that it’s happening. But the picturing of myself within it is…something. It’s not like I’m just happy to be here at all. I feel immensely proud of the work that I’ve done. But there is just something really zoomed out about the Oscars as a concept.”

Paul - who shot to fame with the pandemic hit ‘Normal People’, the miniseries based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney - wishes he could be musician because they “get away with more” stick from the British tabloids but has learned to deal with it better as he gets older.

He said: “Yeah. For f****** sure. We were entering a public world from a baseline of massive anxiety being like, “They’re out to get us.” Even though they don’t really fucking care. But that’s where I entered the problem…. But I just turned 27. And I feel like I can talk to myself in a way that I’m proud of. I definitely don’t feel the obligation to impress people with a false version of myself. I’m going to live my life and if people want to judge me for anything at any point I’m pretty secure with what I do. Because who cares? Who actually cares who’s doing what and who they’re doing it with? Who f****** cares? I’m jealous of musicians with that. I feel like musicians can be a little bit more like rock stars. They get away with more.”