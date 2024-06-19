Pharrell Williams has described his latest Louis Vuitton collection as a “celebration of human athletic prowess”.

Pharrell Williams celebrated diversity and athleticism at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show

The ‘Get Lucky’ hitmaker - who was named as the creative director of the French fashion powerhouse in February 2023 after the death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021 - took great inspiration from the fast approaching Paris Olympics when making new range, and made sure it captured the racial diversity currently gearing up to compete.

As quoted by The Guardian newspaper, the 51-year-old creative said: “[It is] the celebration of human athletic prowess. [We are] just committed to that notion [to] show the world how beautiful we are as a species from the Blackest of the Black to the whitest of the white.”

Pharell - whose vision was brought to life with a diverse array of models taking to the catwalk - added that the show was meant to be “about unity and the oneness of what one could look like when you just invite everybody in as a whole".

He added: "We are as appreciative of this opportunity and this platform that is at Louis Vuitton.”

The ‘Happy’ singer defended the brand’s continued use of fur in its garments, saying they did so “for the same reason that anyone uses leather".

He explained: "For me, it’s about the designers expressing ourselves through different textile platforms. Love and respect to anybody that has opinions and feelings about whatever. That’s what democracy is all about.”

At the time of his appointment to the role, Louis Vuitton’s CEO Pietro Beccari welcomed Pharrell to the position while harking back to the first time he worked with them in 2004 and 2008.

The 56-year-old executive said: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”