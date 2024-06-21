Kyle Richards drinks "plenty of water" to make sure her skin looks fresh.

The 55-year-old reality star - who is best known as a cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - sometimes dons special eye patches to get herself ready for the cameras but admitted that getting a lot of sleep and staying hydrated are also two "very important" aspects of achieving a good complexion.

She told Us Weekly: "I would come in with the patches and take them off, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m already cute!. I’ve been a fan of Peter Thomas Roth and they saw me wearing the eye patches, so it just made sense. It’s really exciting to be able to partner with them and have my daughter be a part of the campaign.

"Sleeping and drinking plenty of water is very important, which is also a luxury when you’re filming these shows and you’re up all night."

The Bravo star previously admitted she became obsessed with the cryo sticks- which are designed to help soothe and calm reactive and sensitive skins - after a facialist used cryo sticks on her.

Speaking in an Amazon Live video, she said: "The facialist said to me, ‘You know, we’re going to use these cryo sticks on your face,’ and she pulled them out of the refrigerator, and oh my god, it took my facial to another level.

“So, you’re supposed to put them in the freezer, so what I do is I put them in the freezer and then I move them to [the skincare fridge]. I use them — you don’t understand, guys. They feel like a miracle.

"Any puffiness or swelling that I had - completely gone. I cannot tell you how good this feels, guys. I cannot believe I lived without these before."