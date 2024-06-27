Taylor Swift is sparking an explosion of interest among her fans in the famed make-up artist Pat McGrath.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, has been at the centre of speculation on how she gets her make-up to stay on and look flawless during her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ – even under huge spotlights and while drenched in rain and battered by wind at some of her gigs.

Although her ‘Eras’ make-up artist is still yet to be officially revealed, an alleged leaking of her beauty routine on Instagram unveiled what are apparently her most used and favourite products.

The list was almost entirely dominated by products from Pat McGrath, a British-born make-up artist who starred in Taylor’s ‘Bejeweled’ music video and who has been hailed one of the best in her business by the likes of the Vogue.

Despite Taylor and her team not commenting on her alleged use of Pat’s products to get through her gruelling three hour-plus shows with her face of make-up intact, the “leak” has sparked an explosion of visits to her site and interest in her products.

Pat commented on the speculation she is behind Taylor’s tour looks in a TikTok post by resharing the “leaked” tip about Taylor using her products.

Fans are still puzzling over which mascara Taylor is using on stage as the list put out naming her top products did not include a brand name for that.

They have pointed out Pat McGrath Labs doesn’t currently offer a waterproof mascara.

In 2019, Pat she was included in Time’s 100 most influential people list and is the first make-up artist to be made a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

She launched her Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, and by 2019 it had become a $1 billion company and the biggest selling beauty line at Selfridges.