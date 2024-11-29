Victoria Beckham has shared her top tips on dressing for the Christmas party season.

Victoria Beckham has given her top tips on dressing for the Christmas party season

The 50-year-old pop star-turned-fashion designer has revealed "good tailoring" is essential but she warns against opting for outfits that are too fussy or "complicated" - insisting it's best to look classic and "effortless".

She told British Vogue: "I love good tailoring. I never like anything too complicated, I always like quite a simple but strong silhouette."

Victoria went on to explain good accessories like a skinny belt or "the perfect evening bag" can make all the difference, but added: "You don’t want to look like you’re trying to hard ... [Aim for] easy and effortless – but cool at the same time".

It comes after Victoria recently admitted she has no regrets over her previous fashion missteps - insisting she doesn't look back on them as "mistakes". The former singer admitted she sometimes "cringes" over looks from the past but she's adamant everything she's worn "made sense" at the time. D

uring an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Victoria was asked if there is one outfit she looks back on and "cringes about" and she replied: "There are so many! But I don’t think of them as mistakes - they all sort of made sense at the time."

She went on to describe her current style as "pared-back, timeless, a masculine touch" and revealed what she chooses to wear on date nights with her husband David, explaining: "Anything that makes me feel confident and the best version of myself, so a suit or a silky gown. Fragrance is also such a powerful finishing touch - I think of it as an invisible accessory."