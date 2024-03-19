An Irish Angel

An Irish Angel is an award-winning coming-of-age comedy-drama from director Danny Patrick (The Irish Connection) that features a shining all-star cast, including Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Troy, Game Of Thrones), Jaime Winstone (Love, Rosie, Kidulthood), Baz Black (Kin, Dublin Murders) and talented newcomer Niamh James.

Winning Best Film at Cannes World Film Festival 2023, this heaven-sent feature is set for its UK debut on 15 April, courtesy of Miracle Media.

Life is far from straightforward for Aine (James), a teenager growing up on the wrong side of the tracks, in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The upcoming school play is the least of Aine’s worries. Not only must she grapple with religion, suicidal thoughts and help care for her terminally ill grandmother (Kathy Deehan)... but she is also expecting a baby.

As she attempts to navigate her pregnancy and move on with her life – she relies heavily on those around her, including hardworking mother Margaret (Amanda Doherty – The Fall), supportive drama teacher Ellie (Winstone), Father Reitel (Glover) and best friends Leo (Tod Bell) and Corinna (Ania Lee Lyes).

With her nearest and dearest facing their own challenges – will they be able to pull together and help Aine through this difficult time?

Count your blessings for An Irish Angel, a compelling tale of resilience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

On UK digital 15 April from Miracle Media

BOBCAT MORETTI

Scatena & Rosner Film

Step into the ring with Bobcat Moretti for a heart-wrenching drama delivered by a stellar cast, including the late, great Coolio in one of his last ever screen appearances, Oscar-nominated® Sally Kirkland (Anna, JFK), Emmy-nominated Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Independence Day), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black, 8 Mile), Matt Peters (Orange Is The New Black, Jay Hieron (Free Guy, The Equalizer 2) and Tim Realbuto (The Sopranos) who also co-wrote the film.

Directed by Rob Margolies (She Wants Me) this acclaimed feature gets its UK digital debut on 15 April, courtesy of Scatena & Rosner Films.

Meet Bobby ‘Bobcat’ Moretti (Realbuto), an obese and unhappy man down on his luck. Following a tragic loss, Bobby is overcome with grief and must also come to terms with his recent Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

Desperate for a fresh start but unable to catch a break, he decides to quit his job and move in with his brother Charlie (Peters) and pregnant sister-in-law Debra (Manning). There he signs up for a local boxing gym – a decision that changes his life forever.

Gym owner Jo (A. Fox) and boxer Boots (Sheria Irving) soon become his closest friends and champions, who help him on a journey of transformation and self-discovery. Determined not to throw in the towel, he pushes himself almost to the breaking point to improve his health and find happiness in this poignant film that explores the power of change.

Bobcat Moretti is a knockout, inspirational tale of overcoming adversity.

On UK digital 15 April from Scatena & Rosner Films

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

