The brand-new Limited Edition release of Green Room will be music to your fears, as Second Sight Films gives acclaimed director Jeremy Saulnier’s (Blue Ruin) hit horror the physical release it deserves on 18 March 2024, standard editions will also be available.

In a masterclass in casting, national treasure Patrick Stewart gives an outstandingly terrifying turn as a sadistic neo-Nazi and stars alongside stellar cast, the late Anton Yelchin (Star Trek, Hearts in Atlanta), Imogen Poots (Vivarium, 28 Weeks Later) Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Whip It), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Skins) and Callum Turner (War & Peace, Victor Frankenstein), who all give unwavering performances. This, accompanied by a stomping soundtrack and a bucket load of bloody violence makes for ‘A debilitating, white-knuckled thrill fest’ says Starburst Magazine.

Struggling punk band Ain't Rights are in the Pacific Northwest for a gig, but when it’s cancelled, Pat, Sam, Reece and Tiger must find another way of making the money that they desperately need. When an opportunity for a show in the sticks arises, they can’t say no… but what the hell have they walked into?

The venue turns out to be a neo-Nazi bar… and when the band witness a brutal murder, things quickly spiral out of control and they find themselves trapped in the green room, with little chance of escape… Forced to fight for survival using anything and everything at their disposal, can they make it out alive?

Green Room is presented as a dual format edition that includes the UHD and Blu-ray with the main feature and bonus features on both discs. The Limited Edition comes complete with a rigid slipcase, new artwork created by Adam Stothard and is accompanied by a 120-page book. The UHD is presented in Dolby Vision HDR, and the insightful special features include a new audio commentary and new interviews with writer–director Jeremy Saulnier, actor Callum Turner, composers Brooke & Will Blair and much more. Please see full list below.

Special Features

Dual format edition including both UHD and Blu-ray with main feature and bonus features on both discs UHD presented in Dolby Vision HDR New audio commentary by Reyna Cervantes and Prince Jackson Audio commentary with writer–director Jeremy Saulnier Going Hardcore: new interview with writer–director Jeremy Saulnier Punk Rock: new interview with actor Callum Turner Rocking Out: new interview with Composers Brooke & Will Blair Going Green: interview with production designer Ryan Warren Smith Nazi Punks F*ck Off: Thomas Caldwell on Green Room Archive featurette: Into the Pit - Making Green Room

Limited Edition Contents

Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Adam Stothard 120-page book with new essays by Eugenio Ercolani and Gian Giacomo Petrone, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Josh Hurtado, Jolene Richardson, Shelagh Rowan-Legg and Thomas Watson Six collectors' art cards

