Join the Road to Terzetto, a gripping American crime thriller full of suspense and twists and with a stellar cast that sees Eddie Vincent (The Mandalorian), Jack McGee(Moneyball) and Sean McNabb (Sons of Anarchy, Jade) take the leads.

Road To Terzetto

This award-winning feature from rising star director Brian Shakti won Best Feature at Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival 2023, Best Drama Film at New York International Film Awards and now, the film is set for its UK debut on 28 October 2024, courtesy of Miracle Media.

Three estranged half-brothers – Johnny (Eddie Vincent), Linc (Sean McNabb) and Bobby (Kevin Sinic – Reveille, Goliath) – have never met but are thrown together when they learn their dying father (Jack McGee) is leaving them a sizable inheritance. The catch? His final wish is for them to take one last journey together to see him before he passes.

Driven by a need for love, redemption and their father's money, the brothers hit the road on a journey of discovery. But the path to inheritance is full of shocking twists and dark secrets and they soon learn that escaping the shadows of their past won’t be easy. Buckle up for Road to Terzetto – it’ll be a wild ride.

Road to Terzetto is on digital 28 October 2024 (Miracle Media)

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

