Director Kevin Allen reunites the acclaimed cast of his hit debut film Twin Town for La Cha Cha, a wonderfully wacky Welsh comedy caper. A cheerful companion piece to his acclaimed cult classic, the film sees a colourful retirement community do all that they can to keep their sanctuary for senior outsiders afloat.

La Cha Cha

This uproarious, unique comedy is set for its UK digital debut on 25 March courtesy of Seven Tales Entertainment Ltd.

Mild-mannered Irishman Solti Buttering (Liam Hourican) is on a road trip through the spectacular valleys of Wales to scatter his grandfather’s ashes. In search of a room and not a hotel vacancy to be found, he stumbles across La Cha Cha, an unconventional caravan site and home to a community of eccentric retirees living off-grid and having the time of their lives.

Filled with nudists, a thriving LGBTQ+ community, musicians and a commune of colourful characters – La Cha Cha is a place for those who want to grow old disgracefully. Paintballing, edibles, bonking, yoga, drinking and plenty of dancing are all a part of daily life.

Welcomed by the community with open arms, Solti soon discovers its young owners, Libby and Damien Rees, played by Ruby and Sonny Ashbourne Serkis – Andy Serkis’ talented offspring – are struggling to keep the site going.

Charmed by the residents, Solti decides to help the siblings, who have a plan to save their happy haven. But what will it take to save La Cha Cha?

This totally original, beautifully bonkers, wickedly funny comedy is full of heart, cracking characters and Welsh charm. There’s never a dull moment at La Cha Cha.

All Star cast

Keith Allen (24 Hour Party People, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Alfie Allen (John Wick, Game of Thrones), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man, House Of The Dragon), Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II, My Week With Marylin), Melanie Walters (Submarine, Gavin & Stacey), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) and Sonny Ashbourne Serkis (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Masters Of The Air)

Out on UK digital 25 March 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

