Severin Films is delighted to announce Mancunian Man is set to return to where it all began for bonafide legend, Cliff Twemlow, with its glamour filled Manchester Premiere on 12 November 2023 at Cultplex.

Mancunian Man

Following the hugely successful and critically acclaimed World Premiere at FrightFest in August, it’s time to experience the film on its home soil, where the cinematic magic first happened. Finally, the man, the legend can get finally get the kudos he truly deserves.

Meet Cliff Twemlow – AKA Mancunian Man...Bouncer. Novelist. Composer. Screenwriter. Producer. Stuntman. Star.

In 1980s Britain Twemlow was all of these and much, much more. For more than a decade, he was in fact Britain’s most prolific indie filmmaker and in his hometown of Manchester, he was – and remains – a bone-fide legend.

Between 1982 and 1993, he gathered a devoted team, including local doormen, martial artists, variety performers, club DJs, models, girlfriends, gym friends, family members and B-listers and created his own cut-rate Hollywood empire.

Perhaps best known for the ultra-violent G.B.H. (Grievous Bodily Harm) – which was banned as one of the notorious Video Nasties – Twemlow was a true trailblazer. Shooting with pioneering video technology, composing the music himself and working to almost non-existent budgets – he crafted movies of all genres, from gangster flicks to horror films, spy thrillers to sci-fi epics and beyond, with the help of his unlikely ensemble of misfits.

Now his unbelievable, but totally true story is brought to life by director Jake West (Video Nasties: Moral Panic, Censorship & Videotape, Razor Blade Smile and Doghouse) and Severin Films through exclusive new interviews, insane film clips and rare behind-the-scenes footage.

There’s only one real Mancunian Man, a true one-of-a-kind and legend whose story needs to be seen to be believed.

Get Tickets Here: Mancunian Man