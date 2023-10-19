Following its acclaimed theatrical bow, you can now visit Mercy Falls from the comfort of your own home. This wickedly enthralling survival horror starring acclaimed actor Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Karen Pirie) and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ryan Hendrick (Lost at Christmas, Sundown) is set to receive its highly anticipated digital release on 6 November 2023 from Bingo Films.

This tense and terrifying psychological thriller follows a tight-knit group of friends – Rhona (Lauren Lyle), Heather (Layla Kirk – Two Doors Down), Scott (James Watterson – Kirk), Donnie (Joe Rising – Casualty) and Andy (Eoin Sweeney) – who arrive in the Scottish Highlands in search of a long-lost family cabin... but their trip turns into a nightmare when a fatal accident leads to suspicion, bloody betrayal and brutal murder.

As they travel deeper into the wilderness their journey takes an unexpected turn when the group pick up hitchhiker Carla (Nicolette McKeown – Convergence) and bring her along for the ride... but it quickly becomes apparent that things aren’t quite what they seem...

Arriving at their destination with tensions building and love triangles forming, battle lines are drawn and things take a sinister turn. With revelations abound, the stakes grow higher and a ferocious fight for survival ensues... will anyone make it out alive?

