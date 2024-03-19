Alessandro Nivola has joined the cast of 'The Room Next Door'.

The 51-year-old actor has signed up to star with Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in the first English-language movie from the Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

According to a plot synopsis released by Pathe, 'The Room Next Door' will follow a troubled mother and her daughter who are separated by global conflict and misunderstanding. War reporter Martha (Swinton) and autofiction novelist Ingrid (Moore) become a witness to each other's suffering and attempt to reconcile.

The film will address the unfathomable cruelty of war and bring to light how different writers from different genres attempt to depict reality.

Julianne and Tilda's casting was announced in January after months of online speculation through a social media post by Almodovar's production company El Deseo.

The Instagram post read: "The actresses are placed under the control of the director from La Mancha in a drama between mother and daughter that will be filmed in the spring in New York and Madrid and will be his first film shot in English."

John Turturro also has a part in the flick.

Alessandro previously claimed that he has been a back-up casting option for most of his career and doubted that he was the first choice for the main role in 'The Many Saints of Newark' – the 2021 movie prequel to the acclaimed TV series 'The Sopranos'.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I would say a good percentage of the roles I've done have only come to me after somebody dropped out at the last minute.

"This one, I'm sure somebody did drop out because I was offered it a week before it started."