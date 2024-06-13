Austin Butler insists that he is not aware of rumours linking him to a role in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot.

The 'Elvis' actor has been tipped as a potential star of the new chapter of the Disney franchise but says he is none the wiser about the talk – even though he is a massive fan of the films.

Austin told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh really? I haven't heard about that, I loved 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Who knows? I haven't heard anything about that.

"That just reminded me of when I was a kid. In elementary school, we had to make these posters that had your favourite music, your favourite actors. And at that time – third or fourth grade, I think – 'Pirates of the Caribbean' was on there."

Butler admits that it would be difficult to emulate Johnny Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow if he did end up securing a part in the reboot.

The 32-year-old star said: "It's a hard one to touch because they did it so well, I loved what Johnny (Depp) did with that."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed last month that two 'Pirates of the Caribbean' pictures are in the pipeline – both the reboot and a female-centric flick that is to be led by Margot Robbie.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It's two different movies.

"We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too."

Bruckheimer had also hinted that the 'Pirates' reboot would feature a new cast.

The producer said: "It's hard to tell.

"You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know.

"Because with 'Top Gun' you have an actor [Tom Cruise] who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does 'Top Gun', I can't tell you.

"But we're gonna reboot 'Pirates', so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."