David Corenswet is going to 'freak everyone out' as Superman

The actor plays the Man of Steel in the director's new superhero movie 'Superman' and James is adamant fans are going to be amazed by David's performance in the upcoming film.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is.

"He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

When asked how he feels about the movie, he replied: "I feel great. 'Superman' is an enormous bear of a movie."

‘Superman' stars Corenswet as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor.

It will follow the superhero as he attempts to juggle his Kryptonian ancestry and life on Earth, all while his enemies plot to destroy him.

Principal production on the film wrapped in July and the first trailer is expected to land in mid-December ahead of a July 2025 release date.

Gunn previously opened up about working with Corenswet admitting he will "blow people away" as the titular character.

During an appearance on a panel at the New York Comic Con, the director said: "We’re deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to f****** blow people away.

"He is the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent dramatically, comedically.

"He’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with."

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director added fans will be able to get their first look at the film in the near future, saying: "I feel good about it, and I’m really hard on stuff, so it’s been fantastic … It won’t be too long before we see a trailer, but it also won’t be too soon."

The moviemaker also recently revealed Superman’s canine friend Krypto the Dog will be appearing in the movie after he was inspired to include the character by his real-life mutt Ozu who he adopted in 2022.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter, Gunn shared a still of Superman and Krypto and captioned the post: "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing 'Superman'.

"Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs and never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least.

"He immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.

"I remember thinking" ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script and changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.

"What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."