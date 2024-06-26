Eddie Murphy thought 'Beverly Hills Cop III' was destined to flop after he read the script.

The 63-year-old actor considers the 1994 action-comedy film to be the weakest one in the franchise, and Eddie has now revealed that he actually feared for the movie before it was even released.

He told ScreenRant: "This is when you can tell a movie's not going to work: when you have one of those lines that you've seen millions [of times] and hundreds of thousands of movies have said this line.

"There was one scene where I had Uncle Dave in the back, and he was dying. I was driving, and I said, 'Don't you die on me, man!' How many times have you seen that in a movie? When somebody's dying, 'Don't you die on me!'

"If you in a movie, and you scream, 'Don't you die on me,' that means the movie's not going to work!"

Meanwhile, Eddie recently suggested that 'Beverly Hills Cop' marked a turning point for the movie business.

The actor played Axel Foley, a street-smart detective, in the 1984 action comedy film, and Eddie believes the movie was a landmark moment for Hollywood.

Speaking to 'Extra', Eddie explained: "Before 'Beverly Hills Cop', there had never been a movie that starred a black man, black person, that was successful all around the world. Even still, to this day, when black folks, we, make movies, most of the time they work in the States and outside of the country they don't work."

Eddie also suggested that his success has paved the way for the likes of Will Smith and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

He said: "'Beverly Hills Cop' started it, all around the world - that’s where you get Will and The Rock, they do it now, but ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ is the first one that did it."