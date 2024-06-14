Emma Roberts is to star in the thriller 'Fourth Wall'.

The 33-year-old actress has been cast in the Stampede Ventures film that is being helmed by Alexis Ostrander in her feature directorial debut from a script by Jerry Kontogiorgis.

The movie tells the story of a former child star (Roberts) from a popular 1990s television show who is kidnapped and wakes up in a complete recreation of the show's set along with the rest of the cast.

As she re-adjusts to the role she has spent much of her career trying to escape from, she has to recreate memorable moments from the series in order to stay alive.

Emma was seen as a natural fit for the flick as the 'American Horror Story' star has been acting since the age of nine.

Greg Silverman is producing the film for Stampede Ventures alongside executive producers Jon Berg, Gideon Yu, Chris Bosco, Mike Tadross and Grant Torre for the company.

Torre, Stampede's VP of Film, said in a statement to Deadline: "From the moment I read Jerry's script, I knew we'd have an instantly iconic film on our hands that speaks to our popular culture in such a unique, entertaining way.

"With all of her experience, Emma is the dream to lead this film that explores fame and the cost of growing up in front of the camera."

He added: "I haven't been able to get this story out of my head from the moment I read it, and I can't wait for the world to see what Alexis creates in her feature debut."