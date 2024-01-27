Jason Reitman wants to make a 'Ghostbusters' movie set in another country.

The 46-year-old writer is at the helm of the franchise following 2021's successful sequel 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and the impending March release of follow-up film 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' - which he has written with with Gil Kenan directing.

Jason is already looking to the future and he would love the spook stopping squad to tackle the supernatural outside of America.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Jason said: "Now we're back in the Firehouse, there are infinite ghost stories that could be told. And not just in Manhattan – all over the world."

Jason's late father Ivan Reitman - who passed away in 2022 aged 75 - directed the first two 'Ghostbusters' movies, released in 1984 and 1989, respectively.

Reflecting on his father's work, Jason emphasised he is honoured to continue Ivan's legacy.

He said: "There was a real thrill in telling my father's stories.

"Even at 75, you saw the 12-year-old in him: [he] sat on the edge of his seat, eyes wide, mouthing along as he anticipated where you might go next."

The writer revealed he could "almost hear [Ivan] laughing over my shoulder while I was watching a scene. Or telling me, 'This bit isn’t working.'"

He added: "It was strange. Suddenly the pain of losing him became the joy of getting what felt like another moment with him as I imagined how he'd react."

The 2024 flick will see the new cast - Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Emily Alyn Lind - team up with the original Ghostbusters - Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson - as an ominous force threatens to send New York City back to the Ice Age.

Despite getting the crew back together in the 2021 movie 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', Jason admitted Bill was initially hesitant to reprise the role of Peter Venkman for 'Frozen Empire'.

He said: "Bill had always been hesitant, and for good reason: his bar for greatness is very high. But he loves Gil [Kenan] and has history with him, so there was no question he'd be here [for 'Frozen Empire']."