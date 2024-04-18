It was back in 1984 when Ghostbusters hit the big screen for the first time... over thirty years on, and it is still a much-loved supernatural film classic. I grew up watching this movie and it is a fab today as it was when I was young.

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters marked the return of Ivan Reitman to the director's chair while Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis penned the film's screenplay.

Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray took on the central roles of Ray, Egon, and Peter and were joined on the cast list by Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson.

The movie follows Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Dr. Egon Spengler, three eccentric former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost-removal service in New York City. They get a little more than they bargained for when they are called upon to deal with a supernatural crisis in the city.

Ghostbusters is a movie that lives in the hearts of millions of people around the world and one that many of us find ourselves going back to again and again over the years. It is a perfect mix of action and humour with three fantastic central performances driving the story forward.

Aykroyd, Ramis, and Murray shine from start to finish and it is the chemistry between these three actors that really helps elevate this film to something more. It is really Murray who shines with his cheeky and witty comedy; thirty years on, he is still laugh out loud funny.

Mix these great character performances with some wonderful special effects and you have a fantastic movie that people of all ages can enjoy.

It is a movie that mixes cheesy scares with some rather dark moments, but some wonderful humour and witty dialogue is never far away to just lighten the moment. It is not hard to see why this film has endured and is as loved today as it was when it was first released.

There is just something so utterly charming about this movie and is driven by actors who are clearly having the time of their lives and not taking themselves too seriously.

Upon release, Ghostbusters was both a critical and commercial hit. By the end of its theatrical run, the movie had grossed over $295 million, easily making back its $30 million budget.

It finished the year as the second highest grossing film; ahead of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom but just behind Beverly Hills Cop. The film went on to be nominated for two Oscars; Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song.

Ghostbusters II followed in 1989 and, while it didn't quite reach the dizzy heights of its predecessor, it was another incredibly fun ride.

Since then, there's been two additional Ghostbuster movies but neither have managed to hit the highs offered by the first two films. If you're wanting to introduce one of your children to the franchise, start with the classics!

by Helen Earnshaw for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on