Joseph Quinn 'nervous' about Gladiator sequel

The 'Stranger Things' actor plays Emperor Caracalla in Sir Ridley Scott’s upcoming epic historical drama film 'Gladiator II' and while he has not yet seen the movie, Joseph revealed it pays homage to the original.

He told Variety: "I haven’t seen a cut of it. I’ve seen little moments of footage, and it looks like everything that you could possibly want. It’s paying homage to the first film, but very much making it’s its own thing. There’s some fantastic performances in it. And I’m very much looking forward to people seeing it — if not a little nervous about it."

Along with the 'Gladiator' sequel, Joseph is also set to star 'The Fantastic Four' as as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

And, he revealed he sought advice from 'A Quiet Place: Day One' co-star Lupita Nyong’o, about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after she played Nakia in Marvel’s 'Black Panther' movies.

He explained: "She told me that it was an experience that I could very much look forward to… She told me to be open-minded and just to commit very hard.”

And, Joseph previously explained working with Lupita was one of the main reasons he signed on to the movie.

He told GQ UK: "I learned a lot working with Lupita. The way that she conducts herself, just as a human being, as well as the choices she makes as an actor really informed whatever I thought I was doing. She’s very discerning. By no means am I saying that I am, I just saw that in her. So I guess it was, at the risk of sounding a bit lofty, trying to give myself a little permission to be selective.”