Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny have boarded 'Knives Out 3'.

Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny have boarded the new 'Knives Out' movie

The 'Crown' star, 34, and the 'Priscilla' actress, 25, will join lead star Daniel Craig - who is back as detective Benoit Blanc - in Rian Johnson's 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' for Netflix, What's On Netflix reported.

Production will kick off in June, with the movie slated for release in 2025.

Last week, Johnson confirmed on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We're about to go into production on the 3rd one and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going.

"The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to 'Knives Out' and 'Glass Onion', is called 'Wake Up Dead Man'."

And, Netflix shared the news on its Tudum site, stating: "That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new cast of suspects."

The first 'Knives Out' movie was released in 2019, when Blanc was hired to investigate the death of best-selling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). He joined forces with nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) to uncover the truth.

And in 2022's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', he was in Greece investigating tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).