Aaron Pierre is no longer starring in Blade

The 29-year-old actor had been set to star alongside Mahershala Ali in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster but has now confirmed that he has exited the movie.

Speaking to Variety at the NAACP Image Awards on Sunday (17.03.24), Aaron said: "Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I'm no longer part of that – attached."

Aaron is the latest star to depart the film – which has been stuck in development purgatory since it was first announced in 2019 – after Bassam Tariq was replaced as director by Yann Demange.

At least five writers are said to have been attached to the project with Michael Green the latest to come on board.

Only Ali has been cast as the titular vampire slayer although he assured fans last year that he was "encouraged" by the way the project was developing.

The Oscar-winning actor told Entertainment Weekly: "We're working on it. That's the best I could tell you.

"I'm really encouraged with the direction of the project. We'll be back at it relatively soon.

"I'm sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who's on board and who's leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that. So that's the extent of what I can tell you."

Although he won't be in 'Blade', Pierre is still looking forward to several projects that he is working on.

He said: "There are a number of things that I'm tremendously excited about. 'Rebel Ridge' with Jeremy Saulnier. And 'The Lion King' prequel with Barry Jenkins.

"All things that are coming out this year that myself and the team are deeply excited about and can't wait to share with the world – and have people engage with it and experience it in whatever way they feel fit."