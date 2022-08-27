Mark Wahlberg wants Conor McGregor to co-star in movie

Mark Wahlberg wants Conor McGregor to star in one of his movies.

The 51-year-old actor revealed he would jump at the chance to feature the UFC star in one of his films, saying that he believes Conor, 34, has what it takes to make it in Hollywood.

When questioned on the Barstool Sports podcast 'Pardon My Take', about Conor previously challenging him to a fight, Mark said: "You know it's funny because I was talking to Ari [Emanuel - Mark's agent] and Dana [White - UFC President] when the whole thing was happening and they were just kind of joking around, throwing out some numbers and my son came up to me and he goes 'Dad, don't you dare. Don't even think about it.' My 16-year-old.

"I've been a huge of the UFC and I'm a huge fan of Conor. I think what he has been able to do for himself and the sport is fantastic. I think he was just frustrated because when WME bought the UFC, he was the one driving the business, so he was a little frustrated that guys were buying it and making money.

"I gotta get Conor to be in a movie. In the right movie, absolutely."

Back in 2016, Mark was one of a number of high-profile people who bought shares in the UFC, when it was sold to Endeavor and in 2019, Conor challenged Mark to a fight over his own frustrations at not having a cut of the business.

He tweeted: "I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next. A fight for all the shares.

"I’ll smack him and his four brothers around. It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers I’ve smacked around.

"Check the history books. The UFC history books."