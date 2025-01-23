Robert Eggers is working on a 13th century werewolf horror movie.

The 'Nosferatu' filmmaker - who has already tackled vampires with his recent blockbuster hit - is moving onto another horror creature as he continues to explore the genre.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he has co-written upcoming film 'Werwulf', which will be his next big screen flick.

The movie - which will be backed by Universal's art house branch Focus Features - is set to be released on Christmas Day, 2026 in a similar move to 'Nosferatu'.

Eggers has reunited with 'The Northman' collaborator Sjón for the script, with details being kept under wraps.

However, insiders told the outlet the story will be set in 13th century England, with dialogue "true to the time period".

Translations and annotations will be provided for those who don't understand Old English, but Eggers has now decided against shooting the film in black and white.

‘Nosferatu’ - which stars Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Emma Corrin - tells the terrifying tale of a young woman who finds herself the target of the ancient Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok after the creature becomes infatuated by her.

The 41-year-old director recently revealed the inspirations behind his remake of 'Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror', F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent German Expressionist vampire film.

was influenced by Jack Clayton’s 1961 picture ‘The Innocents’, which is based on 1898 novella 'The Turn of the Screw' by the American novelist Henry James and focuses on a governess who watches over two children and comes to fear that their large estate is haunted by ghosts and that the children are being possessed.

During an appearance on Alamo Drafthouse’s YouTube series ‘Guest Selects’, the filmmaker said: “I think it is one of the best - perhaps the best - gothic ghost movie ever made.

“I watch it a couple times a year probably for inspiration. Freddy Francis was the cinematographer, who directed many Hammer horror films, but his finest collaborations are with Jack Clayton.

"And what he does with the camera was very inspiring to what my cinematographer and I were up to with ‘Nosferatu.'"

‘The Lighthouse’ director added that Thorold Dickinson’s 1949 film ‘The Queen of Spades’ was another horror flick he drew inspiration from, and said he was trying to recapture the movie’s “fluidity and precision of the camera work” in ‘Nosferatu’.

Eggers added he was also inspired by The Queen of Spades’ practical snowflake effects - which was achieved through potato powder - to utilise a similar technique for wintery scenes in ‘Nosferatu’ instead of relying on CGI.

He said: “And the atmosphere of the film is also incredibly effective.

"The snowy Russian streets is a sort of look and vibe we tried to create later in [‘Nosferatu’], particularly the potato snowflake snowfall is very beautiful and we use the same kind of practical snow.”

‘The Witch’ creator also credited Ingmar Bergman’s 1972 drama ‘Cries and Whispers’ as another big inspiration for ‘Nosferatu’, and said it was the picture’s “ghostly atmosphere” and intense performances that he wanted to channel for his movie.

He shared: “‘Cries and Whispers’ by Ingmar Bergman is perhaps my favourite Bergman film. It’s also one of the best horror films ever made even though it certainly doesn’t try to be one, and wouldn’t be classified as one."