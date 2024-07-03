'Now You See Me 3' will be released in late 2025.

Now You See Me 3 is coming next year

The long awaited sequel - which will see Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles - is finally set to be pulled out of the hat and onto the big screen, 11 years after the first film and eight years after the follow-up.

After plenty of speculation and anticipation, Lionsgate has confirmed the movie will be released on November 14, 2025.

At the moment, there no further films slated to launch on that date.

Plot details are being kept closely guarded, bit the magician heist franchise will be back with the Four Horsemen - J. Daniel Atlas (Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Fisher) and Jack Wilder (Franco) - all returning.

New cast members for the movie include Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

The film is being directed by 'Venom' filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who will work from a script written by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane previously said of the writing team: "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of 'Now You See Me' and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters.

"The 'Now You See Me' franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing.

"Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

The first 'Now You See Me' movie was directed by Louis Leterrier and was released in 2013, with a John M. Chu-directed sequel following three years later.