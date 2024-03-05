Sofia Boutella was devastated by the negative reaction to 'Rebel Moon'.

The 41-year-old actress had a starring role as Kora in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi Netflix movie but took the critical reviews of the film personally as she felt sympathy for those who had put their all into the project.

In an interview with Vulture, Sofia said: "I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on 'Rebel Moon' and it really affected me. And I’m just gonna be honest about it.

"I feel like I’m carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that’s what affected me. Not the way I look.

"If anything, I’ve been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized.

"It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It’s hard to see something being demolished to that extent.

"I’m proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more 'Rebel Moon', it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

Sofia has set her sights on working on "lighter" films now that her work on the sci-fi project is complete.

She said: "I know my face works more with sci-fi, but I'd love to do something lighter. That's why I took 'The Killer's Game' with Dave Bautista. I wanted to play a lighter note.

"I'd love to play something less intense because I know I can do intensity. I know I can bring the drama to the surface. I'd love to play something a bit... just a human being. Maybe something a bit more naive and giddy. I don't know. I'll find it when I read it."