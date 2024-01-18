Sharon Stone was "laughed" at by studio executives when she pitched a 'Barbie' movie in the 1990s.

The 'Basic Instinct' actress recalled how film chiefs poured scorn on her idea for a film about the iconic toy doll and is grateful for the changes that have happened in Hollywood that led to Margot Robbie's hugely successful blockbuster last year.

Commenting on an Instagram post showing 'Barbie' star America Ferrera's speech at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, Sharon wrote: "I was laughed out (of) the studio when I came (with) the 'Barbie' idea in the '90s (with) the support of the head of Barbie.

"How far we've come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance."

Sharon, 65, is not the only star who has seen a 'Barbie' movie fail to materialise as Anne Hathaway had held initial talks with both Sony and Mattel about starring as the doll in a picture.

However, the 'Armageddon Time' star thinks it is "lucky" that her movie was shelved as Greta Gerwig's film proved to be a smash hit when it was released last summer.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, she said: "What’s so exciting about what Greta and Margot and that phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye.

"The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version…that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion…but it’s not the right version. I actually think of it as a lucky thing [it didn’t get made]."

Anne doubts that her movie could have lived up to the hype surrounding Margot and Greta's project.

She said: "If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their film was the best possible version.

"It’s easy just to be thrilled and happy [for them]. I love watching women kill it. To do so well, so undeniably that they actually had to write new records…come on! I think it will probably make things better."