Take flight with Shamrock Spitfire, a multi-award-winning, gripping World War II feature that chronicles the remarkable true story of Brendan “Paddy” Finucane – the legendary Irish pilot who became one of the most celebrated fighter aces of the Second World War and youngest Wing Commander in RAF history.

Shamrock Spitfire 101 films

Garnering critical acclaim at festivals, Shamrock Spitfire – from writer-director brothers Dominic and Ian Higgins (7 Days: The Story of Blind Dave Heeley, All That Remains) – gets its UK premiere this March just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, courtesy of 101 Films.

Brendan “Paddy” Finucane

The future of Europe hangs by a thread as fierce battles rage in the skies over southern England. With his dreams of being a pilot, Brendan Finucane (Shane O’Regan) is one of the first Irish men to enlist in the Royal Air Force – despite the fears of his loving mum (Emily Outred – Johnny English Strikes Again), dad (Eoin Lynch – Poldark) and fiancé, Grace (Sophia Eleni – Casualty).

The infamous Battle of Britain is his baptism of fire, the ace takes to the sky with a shamrock painted on the side of his iconic Spitfire and in a show of pure grit and determination, Finucane proves he’s a natural-born fighter pilot. Overcoming adversity, he lands victorious and gains the respect he deserves from his officers and battalion.

It’s not long before Finucane is given command of the 452 Australian Squadron – a group of young men who need whipping into shape to prepare to fly – and fight – for their country, and under his diligent leadership this Squadron become the stuff of legend

A powerful and poignant tale of courage, camaraderie and the indomitable human spirit, this enthralling feature reminds viewers that even in the darkest of times, heroes emerge.

Fly high with Shamrock Spitfire – the heroic true story of a young man from Ireland who, against all odds, became a symbol of hope and pride, inspiring an entire nation.

Out on digital 11 March 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on