Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse.
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.
But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
Cast
Shameik Moore
Hailee Steinfeld
Jake Johnson
Issa Rae
Daniel Kaluuya
Karan Soni
Jason Schwartzman
Brian Tyree Henry
Luna Lauren Velez
Greta Lee
Rachel Dratch
Jorma Taccone
Shea Whigham
and Oscar Isaac
Based on the MARVEL Comic Books