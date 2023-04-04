Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Cast

Shameik Moore

Hailee Steinfeld

Jake Johnson

Issa Rae

Daniel Kaluuya

Karan Soni

Jason Schwartzman

Brian Tyree Henry

Luna Lauren Velez

Greta Lee

Rachel Dratch

Jorma Taccone

Shea Whigham

and Oscar Isaac

Based on the MARVEL Comic Books