As the world’s leading tennis players prepare for one of Britain’s most hotly anticipated sporting events of the summer – Wimbledon – another group of lesser-known tennis champions show us a whole other side to the beloved sport.

Meet the Super Seniors, a remarkable group of octogenarians and nonagenarians who are taking the tennis world by storm. In a brand-new fascinating and life-affirming feature documentary by respected tennis player turned Wimbledon commentator and TV presenter Dan Lobb, we follow these inspiring sporting aces who refuse to retire their rackets.

Set for its UK digital debut on 17 June 2024 courtesy of Bohemia Media, this inspiring documentary is a testament to the power of competition and will motivate you to book the next available court.

Introducing our true champions: there’s 95-year-old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi – Guinness World Record’s oldest competitive tennis player in the world, 82-year-old French fashionista and athlete extraordinaire Etty Marouani, 85-year-old American King Van Nostrand, who holds a record 43 world titles and John Powless, the 87-year-old American tennis ace, basketball player and inspiration, who tragically passed away not long after the film was made. We join this fearsome four as they descend on the International Tennis Federation Senior World Championship from across the globe.

They’re just a handful of the 585 Super Seniors participating in the epic tournament, which sees more than 800 matches played and is larger than Wimbledon. For this group of champs, winning – and competing – never gets old. Whether they’re battling illness, seeking community, overcoming loss, or simply determined to never lose, Lobb tenderly explores how the game keeps them connected, committed and courageous.

Positive, vibrant and bursting with life, this uniquely touching documentary underscores the timeless message that age should never be a barrier to pursuing passions.

Raise your racket for Super Seniors – four extraordinary athletes loudly defying expectations, living life to the full and doing what they love. On UK digital 17 June from Bohemia Media