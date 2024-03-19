With dark forces at play in this brand new folk horror Witch, directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit who co-writes with David Baboulen, that’s set to cast its spell on you with its UK debut this from 101 Films.

Witch

This spellbinding, terrifying period horror harks back to the days of yore where witch trials were rife and a judge could sentence a ‘guilty’ woman to instant death for any misdemeanour deemed to be in league with the occult.

Small town, England, 1575. We meet Twyla (Sarah Alexandra Marks – Kill Kane, Help), a loving wife and mother who has been falsely accused of witchcraft and faces death, should she be found guilty. Her devoted husband William (Ryan Spong – A Song From the Dark, The Remote Office), embarks on a desperate journey to hunt down the real witch and save his beloved.

In a mission fraught with fear and danger, the determined man encounters tales of malevolence through the ages and he starts to question whether the witch he seeks is even of this world. Also starring Russell Shaw (Six Years Gone, The Lockdown Hauntings).

Witch is a wickedly enthralling feature that weaves a tale of devotion and the devastating damage of the pure evil that stalks the Earth and beyond, leaving its mark on the past, the present and the future.

Beware, it’s the season of the Witch.

From 101 films released on digital 29 April 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

