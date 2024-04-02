Say I do to one badass bride hellbent on revenge in an action-packed fight fest thriller from the creator of Final Destination

Cast

Natalie Burn (Awaken, The Expendables 3), Cam Gigandet (Twilight, Never Back Down) Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Speed 2) Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji: The Next Level, American Underdog), Orlando Jones (Evolution, The Time Machine), Pancho Moler (3 From Hell, Candy Corn), Nicole Arlyn (The Wedding Planner, Clay Pigeons)

Say I do to Til Death Do Us Part, an action-packed tale of wedded terror directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. (Gangster Land, The Call). This fight-filled thrill ride from the creator of Final Destination makes its UK debut on digital this April, thanks to Plaion Pictures.

After a wonderful pre-wedding celebration, a bride-to-be (Natalie Burn) gets cold feet and does a runner, leaving a shocked and angry groom (Ser'Darius Blain) fuming at the altar.

Out of the picture, the bride tries to enjoy some down time on what would have been their honeymoon, but her betrothed has other ideas...

Seven angry killer groomsmen make an unwelcome appearance and the bride takes them on one by one in a brutal and bloody fight for survival.

With oodles of action and bucket loads of blood, this is one wedding night that definitely performs. Get ready for one badass bridezilla, hell bent on revenge as she makes the vow Til Death Do Us Part.

On UK digital platforms 8 April 2024