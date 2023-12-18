Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, The Last Kingdom), Paul Marlon (Trigger Point, Renegades), Michael McKell (Jekyll and Hyde, The New Housekeeper), Rebecca Scott (Soulmates, The Capture) and Ronan Summer (Vikings, Code of Silence)

War Blade

Multi-award-winning director Nicholas Winter (Breathe, The Treehouse) writes and helms War Blade, an explosive and thrilling new World War II action-adventure feature that’s set for its UK debut in January 2024 from 101 Films.

Acclaimed actor Joseph Millson stars as Robert Banks, a secret agent for British Special Operations, who is tasked with rescuing a French resistance fighter from a hidden Nazi bunker, but could there be someone far more sinister lurking underground?

When a German nurse who has escaped the bunker ends up in British hands Banks enlists her help, along with a ragtag group of allies, to join him on a dangerous mission, that will take them deep into the belly of the beast.

Explosive new WWII action-adventure sees a Brit secret agent embark on a deadly rescue mission from a Nazi bunker, but is there someone way more sinister hiding underground?

With his commanders already suspecting the bunker holds much more than prisoners and a group full of fragile personalities to deal with, Banks faces jeopardy from all sides.

Outnumbered and outgunned, can Banks and his motley crew survive the perilous mission using their guts and guile to outwit the enemy?

War Blade Warblade

Prepare for battle in War Blade a thrillingly sharp, combat-packed WWII actioner.

Released on digital 15 January 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on