Bee Gees drummer Dennis Bryon died within days of the group’s other sticksman Colin Petersen.

Bee Gees star Dennis Bryon has died aged 75

Following the news that original drummer Colin passed away on November 18, at the age of 78, it has emerged that Dennis, who was in the legendary disco band from 1974 to 1980, passed away four days earlier on November 14, at the age of 75.

His passing was confirmed by his Amen Corner bandmates Blue Weaver and Andy Fairweather Low on Facebook.

Blue wrote: “I am lost for words at the moment…

"Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know.

"This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive…"

Andy penned: “RIP. Fabulous drummer and friend. I was lucky he joined Amen Corner. He was with us the whole journey.. he made the best curries.. was a fabulous friend. I was lucky to have know him. He went on to greater things with the BG's. (sic)”

Dennis – who, along with Beatle Sir Ringo Starr, are the only drummers to have had five songs in the Top 10 Billboard chart simultaneously – was also known for working with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Jimi Hendrix, and Steve Marriott.

He was just 17 when he co-founded Amen Corner – who had hits with ‘Bend Me, Shape Me’, ‘High in the Sky’ and ‘(If Paradise Is) Half as Nice’.

After their split in 1969, a few years later, he went on to join the Bee Gees and appeared on all recordings, television appearances, and tours during his seven-year tenure, including nine number one singles.

He got the gig after being invited to audition in front of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb by lead guitarist Alan Kendall.

Robin died in 2012 at the age of 62, and his twin Maurice was 53 when he passed away in 2003.

Bee Gees tribute act The Best of the Bee Gees - who Colin had previously performed alongside on tour – confirmed the news of his death this week.

Their statement read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Best of the Bee Gees Show announces the passing of our legend, Colin “Smiley” Petersen on Monday 18 November, 2024.

"Colin was a much loved “family” member of the troupe, holding our audiences spellbound with his stories of the lead role in the iconic Australian film “Smiley”, as the drummer in the original Bee Gees, and performing with the Best of the Bee Gees regularly for the last five years."

Colin played drums on several Bee Gees albums, including '1st', 'Horizontal', 'Idea', 'Odessa' and 'Cucumber Castle', before he left the group in 1969.

The stickman departed during the recording of 1970 record 'Cucumber Castle', and he was replaced by Terry Cox, who performed on the remaining tracks.

Colin earned the nickname Smiley after he performed in an Australian film of the same name as a budding actor.