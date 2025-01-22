BLACKPINK star Jennie's debut solo album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Doechii and Childish Gambino.

Jennie has listed off the huge names set to feature on her debut solo album 'Ruby'

The K-pop star has released a trailer for her star-studded first full-length project, 'Ruby', which will land on March 7.

Dominic Fike, FKJ and Kali Uchis are also among the artists featured, per the promo.

The 29-year-old star - who is releasing the record through her own label Odd Atelier via a partnership with Columbia Records - shared the single 'Mantra' in October.

However, she admitted each song sounds "different".

In a video posted on social media, she explained: "My album is going to sound very different. My next single is going to sound very different from ‘Mantra’, I feel like every step is going to be different ...

"My hope with my album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as it is. Like, I wouldn’t even be mad if you hate it.

"There’s a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s like a buffet for you guys."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Jennie confessed she initially found it difficult recording the album in Los Angeles because she was thrown into working with lots of new people in an unfamiliar environment.

The South Korean star told Billboard: "[Recording in Los Angeles was] very intentionally done. I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it.

" [In Seoul], I was so comforted in an easy environment that I created a long time ago, and I didn’t enjoy it. I was like, ‘No, if this is your career and if this is your life, explore and learn.’ I kept telling myself that ...

"I struggled a lot in the beginning. A few months, I would say, was just me throwing myself out there, walking into rooms filled with new people.

"I just had to keep knocking on the door, like, ‘Is this it?’ ‘Is this it?’ and then eventually, we got to a point where I found a good group of people that I linked with, sonically and as friends."

A full track-listing for ‘Ruby’ is set to be announced in due course.