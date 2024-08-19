Blink-182 are teasing a sequel to the 2023 album or single 'One More Time'.

Blink-182's Travis Barker has teased 'One More Time P2' is on its way

Drummer Travis Barker took to X to reveal the new music is "mixed and mastered".

He wrote: "One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys @blink182."

Prior to this, fans shared a video of a merchandise van playing a snippet of a new track and the black vehicle had the date of August 19 on it, so it seems more news is anticipated today.

The pop punk veterans - completed by Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus - recently debuted the new track 'Can't Go Back'.

The 'I Miss You' rockers were playing the Kia Center in Florida in June.

Blink are headlining Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

It comes after they were forced to cancel a pair of shows due to illness.

They were due to play Kansas City and St. Louis on August 9 and 10.

A statement read: “Unfortunately, due to illness we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis.

"So sorry and hope to see you all next time.”

It had been reported that co-frontman Tom had felt "sick" and had to cut his performance short, with fellow singer Mark stepping in.

International dates had previously proved tricky for the ‘First Date’ trio after Travis refused to fly again after being involved in a crash in 2008, which killed four people.

However, in August 2021, he flew to Cabo San Lucas with his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who he praised for "healing" himself and his family.

He told The Los Angeles Times: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.

"It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable.

"It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Is this worth it?’ But I don’t like anything having a hold on me, either — I don’t like being afraid, and I don’t like having things from my past control my future.”