Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to fans who partied without him on the days of his cancelled shows

The 74-year-old singer was told to rest his voice after he contracted a virus and his diagnosis forced him to call off concerts in Marseille, Prague and Milan

In place of the gigs, fans staged their own informal events and sang along to some of Bruce's classic tracks, which touched the musician.

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: "It’s Bruce Springsteen, calling from the wild lands of New Jersey, where I’m just getting over my vocal bug.

"I have to apologize again for missing those concerts. But more importantly than that, I have to thank our incredible fans in the cities of Marseilles and Milan and Prague for their beautiful serenading when we weren’t feeling so good.

"It was really touching, deeply emotional, and it’s something I won’t forget. We will be back and we will give you the show of your lives. Thank you very much!"

The 'Dancing in the Dark' singer had been touring with the E Street Band, though announced on 25 May the three shows would have to be cancelled due to his "vocal issues".

Even so, Bruce vowed he would give fans "the show of [their] lives" once he had made a full-recovery.

He said in an Instagram video: "Hey, this is Bruce Springsteen. I’m in Marseille. Unfortunately, I could not sing for you but we will be back to Marseille, to Prague and to Milan to give you the show of your life. That I promise you."

Springsteen also thanked his British and Irish fans for "giving us a series of shows that were deeply memorable".

He continued: "We just had great times there.

"We’ll be back, coming back to Madrid and Barcelona where we plan to rock you into the ground! Alright, be seeing you soon. Bye-bye."

The 'Born in the USA' singer is expected to return to the stage on 12 June in Madrid, Spain.