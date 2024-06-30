Chloe Bailey in awe of Beyonce

Chloe Bailey is "in awe" of Beyonce.

Chloe and her sister Halle first came to Beyonce's attention when they uploaded covers of her songs to YouTube and now Beyonce has become a close friend and mentor to them, even signing the pair to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.

Chloe told The Mirror: "I'm constantly in awe of everything that woman does. She's so smart, and I can only hope to one day leave an ounce of my legacy as she has done hers."

Chloe, 25, and Halle, 24, launched a YouTube channel at the ages of 11 and 13 respectively, with a cover of Beyoncé's 'Best Thing I Never Had'.

Their first video to go viral was a cover of Beyoncé's 'Pretty Hurts' and Chloe insisted she has no regrets about finding fame at a young age.

She said: "YouTube was our decision. When we first did 'Best Thing I Never Had', we had to beg our parents to upload it, and they were totally against it. And when we did the cover for 'Pretty Hurts', we uploaded it without asking for permission when they were out of the house, and we got in trouble for posting that one. And then it's like, look what that one did! Sometimes, you've got to listen to your kids.

"If I had to give any advice, I would say, don't push your children too hard because they're still innocent, pure beings, and love them kindly, unconditionally."