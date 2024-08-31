The Desert Daze music festival has been cancelled.

Desert Daze music festival axed

The four-day event - which was scheduled to take place in Lake Perris, California between October 10 and 13 - has been axed over increased production costs.

Desert Daze was due to feature Jack White, Fleet Foxes, the Mars Volta, Cigarettes After Sex, Liz Phair and Thundercat, among others.

A spokesperson for Desert Daze said in a statement: "As an independent festival, an increasing rarity in today’s festival market, Desert Daze is run by a small team of people who love live music and this community. Unfortunately, due to rising production costs and the current volatile festival market, it is no longer possible to execute the weekend as planned.”

Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone said: "Desert Daze is more than a festival or business venture to us. The community that we’ve cultivated together means so much to us and is the reason we will work to find a way to keep this beautiful thing going for many years to come.

“With each year, we do our best to serve the Desert Daze community… We are always learning and working diligently to improve the experience, and we tried everything to find a way forward this year. While we hit pause for now, we will be working in the background to deliver another special experience for all of us to share in the future. We thank you for your support.”

All ticket holders will be refunded, and will be contacted directly via their point of purchase.

The cancellation of the festival comes after the 2023 event was postponed to 2024.

A statement at the time said: "After careful thought and consideration, Desert Daze have decided to take a year off from the event at Lake Perris and return in 2024, using the extra time to ensure an experience that surpasses expectations for many years to come."