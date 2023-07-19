Doja Cat has vowed to stop making "palatable, marketable and sellable" music.

Doja Cat is ditching pop and channelling her rage

The 'Say So' hitmaker has vowed that all her future music will be "authentic" after she channelled all the "rage" she felt toward the music industry into an eclectic album - the follow-up to 2021's 'Planet Her' - that traverses "rap, soul and R'n'B music with jazz".

In a cover interview with V magazine - which sees the star free the nipple in a mesh top - she said: “I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release.

“I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am now.”

“These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that.

“I do not care if people are not.”

Doja - who released the hip-hop single 'Attention' in June - added: "I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul and R'n'B music with jazz elements."

The singer-and-rapper previously admitted her last two albums were "cash-grabs".

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker - who can be known to retract her statements on Twitter - told millions of Twitter followers that she would not be putting out a “mediocre pop" and she claimed 'Planet Her' and 2019's 'Hot Pink' were just about making a tonne of money.

The 27-year-old star also went back on a previous post in which she announced her new album would be called 'Hellmouth'.

She tweeted: "planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. (sic)"

She added: "its not called hEllMoUth either its called "First of All" and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. (sic)"

However, the title is still yet to be confirmed.

Doja earlier declared she was done with pop because it was no longer "exciting" to her.

The musician made the admission in a series of posts on Twitter in which she told her followers she plans to focus her efforts on rap in the future, even though she admits many of her spoken word verses are "corny".

She wrote: "No more pop ... Pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."

The singer added: "I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn't trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing y'all say that I can't so I will ..."

The singer went on to tease her fans by joking that her new album is gonna be a "french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass. (sic)"

She added: "Ima finish this album y'all don't worry. (sic)"

Doja - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - previously teased an entirely different project, telling Variety: "I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it.

"I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun - getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there."