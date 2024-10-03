Doja Cat has announced an intimate living room gig with Airbnb.

Doja Cat will play an intimate gig in an Airbnb

The 'Say So' hitmaker is giving her fans a chance to see her in a special and "uniquely curated setting" in Southern California as part of a collaboration with the online property platform.

She said in a statement: "I've spent the last year performing on the world’s biggest stages, and now I’m ready to share my art with fans in a more intimate setting.

“This will be a first for both me and my fans, and I’m excited to share this moment with them.”

For one night only, fans will step into a "personal, otherworldly space complete with her grandmother’s hand-painted art, an elegant feast, and playlist to set the tone".

Doja - who was snapped by Jacob Webster as part of the announcement - will deliver an unplugged performance spanning her whole career, from recent hits like 'Paint The Town Red' and tracks from her latest album to her own favourites.

Just 15 tickets are available priced at $77 (£57.75) each.

Doja has curated a playlist herself for the evening, while fans will get to tuck into "fancy fruits, cheeses, and her favourite, caviar".

A vanity room will give fans the chance to answer a question she's left for them, and there will be a guestbook for the concert-goers to sign with their own personal message for the pop star.

In the Airbnb listing, Doja teased: "What’s up? It’s Doja Cat. I’m a singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, painter, dancer, design enthusiast, and artist.

"Like a cat with nine lives, I’m constantly reinventing myself and looking for new ways to channel my creativity.

"Fresh from headlining festivals and my European tour, I’m pulling back the curtain and bringing my very special show directly to you in an intimate living room performance."

More information can be found at airbnb.com/dojacat.