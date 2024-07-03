Donald Glover has shared the first track from his final Childish Gambino album

Donald Glover has shared his new single, ‘Lithonia’, from his final album under his Childish Gambino moniker, ‘Bando Stone and The New World’.

The 40-year-old actor and music star has confirmed he will drop the LP on July 19.

Glover recently shared a trailer for a sci-fi film of the same name, which the album will soundtrack.

It’s inspired by Prince's 1989 album which accompanied the 'Batman' movie.

The musician only released his last album 'Atavista' in May.

The finished version of his 2020 record, ‘3.15.20’, which boasts the new track ‘Little Foot Big Foot’, featuring Young Nudy, marked the penultimate release before he shelves his alter ego.

A Hiro Murai-helmed music video for the additional tune also dropped and saw appearances from Quinta Brunson, Monyett Crump, Rob Bynes, and more.

Speaking on his 'GILGA' show via Instagram, he previously explained: “The project I put out, ‘3.15.20’ that no one’s ever heard of people didn’t even know I put it out, it was originally titled ‘Atavista,’ it was supposed to be ‘Atavista’.

“But we put it out quickly, I didn’t master or mix it, I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot ... thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic. We put it out, we finished it, it’s ‘Atavista,’ we’re putting that out. But then after that, there’s a Childish Gambino album, the final Childish Gambino album.”

The star previously admitted he has been struggling to find the time to focus on music in between his acting roles because he's busy being a dad to his three young sons with Michelle White.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he explained: “It used to just flow, but now I have kids. Nothing flows anymore. […] Nothing’s as easy as it used to be. So I do block off time now because I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be here for them at this time, and I want to make sure I see his game, and I want to make…’

"So that takes a lot of scheduling. But I have this kind of farm, I call it, where it’s like an art farm, where I just like… when I go there, then I get to be as ADD as I want."