Dua Lipa is ‘absolutely thrilled’ she is set to play Wembley Stadium this time next year

The 28-year-old ‘Houdini’ singer was reported a day ago to be planning to perform at the arena, and confirmed in a statement released on Monday (01.07.24) night the show was happening.

Dua, who headlined Glastonbury festival on Friday (28.07.24), added: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

A statement from her team said: “Today, following her electrifying headlining performance at Glastonbury, three-time Grammy and seven-time BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announced she will perform at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium next summer on June 20th, 2025.”

Tickets for the gig will on sale from 10am on Friday, 12 July.

To celebrate the announcement, Dua and mobile provider O2 have collaborated in bringing back the firm’s ‘Walk Ad’ campaign to promote their exclusive presale for Dua’s ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ at Wembley Stadium.

Filmed by acclaimed UK director Daniel Wolfe and shot on location in Broadstairs and Margate in Kent, the 60-second film follows Dua and her dancers from a quintessential British beach to the stage for her 2025 tour.

Dua’s Glastonbury set at the Pyramid Stage was hailed by The Guardian as “an unequivocal success”, while the Evening Standard praised it as “a masterclass in how to adapt glossy pop perfection for the one-of-a-kind surroundings of Worthy Farm”.

The BBC added: “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who’d been building towards this moment for years”, while The Daily Telegraph raved it was “a shiny demonstration of what has made Lipa the only global star to emerge from the UK in a decade”.

Following a run of European festivals this summer, Dua will play a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October – a gig that immediately sold out.

In November, she will embark on the Asia leg of her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’. The run kicks off in Singapore on 5 November and ends in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding with back-to-back shows in Seoul on December 4 and 5 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Dua’s upcoming tour is in support of her third album, ‘Radical Optimism’, which went straight to No1 in 11 countries on its release, including the UK.

In the US, the album debuted at No1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet.