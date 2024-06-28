Geezer Butler was a surprise guest as the Foo Fighters performed the final UK show of their 'Everything Or Nothing At All Tour'.

The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmakers performed at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham - the home of Premier League football team Aston Villa, who Geezer is a huge fan of - on Thursday night (27.06.24) to see out the last leg of their UK run of gigs, and the Black Sabbath bassist joined the rockers for a special performance.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl teased fans about a special guest "who grew up three streets away from here", and he told the crowd the mystery star had "never played" at the football stadium of his beloved Villa.

He then said: "Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath is going to come out!"

The Foos and Geezer launched into a version of Black Sabbath hit 'Paranoid', which saw Dave perform Ozzy Osbourne's vocals.

Geezer didn't interact with the crowd, preferring to let his bass do the talking.

Earlier in the show, Dave praised Birmingham as the "most beautiful city" in England after a rainbow broke out over Villa Park.

He said: "What is this, Hawaii? Birmingham is the most beautiful city in this entire country!

"I feel like I'm on vacation."

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters performed at West Ham United's London Stadium, and 55-year-old frontman Dave ended the rock group's pair of gigs there by throwing open the doors to his very own Duke of York boozer inside the dressing rooms.

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, 82, and U2 frontman Bono, 64, were all invited.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dave knows how to party and loves a drink-up. He opened his own pub for his VIPs - and they stayed up until 6am going at it.

"They drank the bar dry after their last show and it was light by the time everyone started getting cars home."