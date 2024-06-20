Rachel Stevens has hinted she is set for a solo comeback.

The S Club star admitted a recent festival appearance at London's Mighty Hoopla has inspired her to consider launching a solo return, after she received a "brilliant reception" from the crowd.

She said on 'The One Show': "I just did a festival, Hoopla, a couple of weeks ago.

"It was the first time I've been back on stage doing my own stuff.

"It just felt amazing, and I had such a brilliant reception.

"It was incredible. I love performing so much, so it's given me that buzz again to get back up there potentially.

"Who knows? Things are changing all the time."

The 46-year-old singer reunited with her S Club bandmates last year, including a show at London's O2 Arena in front of 20,000 people, which came just months after fellow band member Paul Cattermole was found dead aged 46.

Speaking about the band's comeback in February, Rachel told Express.co.uk: "That was a really special thing to be able to do. It was a mix of emotions, really - a real mix of emotions.

"It does feel like we all - I think we all would say the same - we all just fit back together again.

"We've got so much history and all this sort of banter and fun and just doing it a different stage of our life."

Rachel admitted the group - also made up of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, and Jo O'Meara, after Hannah Spearritt quit the reunion tour following Paul's death - are "looking to carry on".

She said: "We are potentially working on new music."