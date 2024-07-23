Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has admitted they won't wait another six years to release their next album.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has admitted they won't wait another six years to release their next album

The rockers released eighth studio album 'In Times New Roman...' last year, a follow up to 2017's 'Villains', but singer Josh insisted he is going to "roll up [his] sleeves" because there was "too much" of a gap between their latest records.

Speaking on the 'Dish' podcast, he said: "There was too much time in between the last record and this one.

"The goal is to make things and enjoy that process and so I’m going to roll up my sleeves and jump right into this."

Josh also heaped praise on Dave Grohl for aiding his career, admitting the Foo Fighters frontman is like a "brother" to him.

He added: "No one has done more for me in my career than Dave, as a mouthpiece of just telling people, ‘You gotta hear this guy,’ than Dave has.

"He definitely told the world about me and my vast and endless well of talent, and he’s just always been like a brother."

In June, Queens of the Stone Age - who headlined Download Festival this year - teased they have "some aces in some sleeves", but admitted they were embarking on a "little break" first.

Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen told NME of their plans after Download and the rest of their shows this year: "Sleep! I think we’re going to take a little break.

"I know we have soe plans for next year that are loosely being talked about."

Drummer Jon Theodore added: "There are definitely some aces in some sleeves so to speak..."