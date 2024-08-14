Jack White is planning to play a series of "small clubs" in support of his latest album 'No Name'.

Jack White is playing surprise pop-up gigs in support of No Name

The former White Stripes star has already been playing intimate concerts and is planning many more impromptu sets.

He shared on Instagram: “Hello, and love to all the peoples of the world out there. Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates’, well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago.

“People keep saying that these are ‘Pop up shows’ we’ve been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now.”

He added: “These are the ‘shows’. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”

The 49-year-old musician took fans and even his own publicist by surprise last month when copies of the record were added to the bags of shoppers at the Detroit, London and Nashville branches of his Third Man Records stores, before he dropped the LP on August 2.

A press release for 'No Name' read: “True to his DIY roots, this album was recorded, produced, and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

“With the surprise unveiling of ‘No Name’, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.

"Third Man is thrilled today to bring this music and mission to a wider audience.”

When copies of 'No Name' - his sixth solo outing - were given out to shoppers on July 19, the guitarist's own publicist told Rolling Stone he was “as surprised as everyone else” about the new record.